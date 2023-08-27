The match – Palace’s first at their new home of the VBS Community Stadium – has seen kick-off delayed to 14:30 BST due to unforeseen circumstances.

For those supporters not joining us in Sutton this afternoon, the game can be viewed LIVE on The FA Player.

In goal, England youth international Natalia Negri starts, with Fran Kitching absent from today’s matchday squad due to personal reasons. Annis-Clara Wright, a goalkeeper from Palace’s youth set-up, provides cover on the bench.

Captain Aimee Everett starts, likely in defence, alongside Polly Doran, new arrival Hayley Nolan and Fliss Gibbons.

In midfield, Anna Filbey and Kirsten Reilly are likely to support an attacking quartet of debutant Shanade Hopcroft, Annabel Blanchard, Molly Sharpe and Elise Hughes.

Palace: Negri (GK), Doran, Everett, Nolan, Gibbons, Filbey, Reilly, Hopcroft, Blanchard, Sharpe, Hughes

Subs: Wright (GK), Johnson, Arthur, Guyatt, Bailey-Gayle