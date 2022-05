Making the announcement on Twitter, Haydock said: "It is with a heavy heart that after 4 amazing seasons, I have decided to leave @cpfc_w.

"Thanks to the girls, the fans and the staff, it has been an great journey and I’m proud to have played a part in getting the club to where it is today.

"I wish the club all the best ❤️💙😛"

Everyone at the club would like to wish Leesa all the best for the future and will welcome her back fondly in any visits to Hayes Lane or Selhurst Park.