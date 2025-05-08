Crystal Palace Women manager Leif Smerud says his side will give everything in their final Barclays Women’s Super League outing of the season, away at Manchester City (KO: 12:30).
Speaking ahead of the Eagles’ trip to the Joie Stadium on Saturday, the Palace manager admitted there are still selection decisions to be made following the final training session on Friday.
"We’ll pick the squad after training tomorrow and then see who can join on the bus and who can’t, there are quite a few question marks - so let’s see," he said.
The trip to Manchester comes at the end of a long and challenging season, but Smerud was quick to point to the value of what comes next.
He said: "For the players, it’s obviously been a long season and it’s ended in a way you wouldn’t have wanted.
"But the experience of relegation shows that there is a life after. It [relegation] can be a big monster that you think is really, really bad and in some ways, it is.
"But when you actually face it, a new chapter starts."
Looking to the future, Smerud emphasised the importance of finishing well and carrying that momentum forward into the next season.
"The next game is always the most important and the players and the team have a lot to play for.
"Everyone is looking forward to starting a new season, and that starts the moment this one ends."
He also praised his squad’s character, as they fought back twice to claim a point against Leicester City last week.
"If you look at last weekend, people were tracking back in the 96th minute.
"You can’t ask for more than that. We have to fight with what we have, and that has impressed me," Smerud said.
Tickets for Palace's final WSL game of the season are available and you can get them here!