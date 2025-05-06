Crystal Palace Women manager Leif Smerud praised his side’s resilience after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, as late drama saw both teams share the points.
Speaking after the final home match of the club’s debut Barclays Women’s Super League season, Smerud was reflective, but proud of his players’ efforts.
He said: "I'm really glad we got the late one and that we got a point, but I think we deserved more.
"We started the game well, controlled it, created chances - and couldn't score. Unfortunately, that's been the story of this team this year."
Smerud stressed the importance of bouncing back from last weekend's heavy defeat to West Ham.
"The main thing was to give a reaction from last week. We didn’t give the best account of ourselves then, but today I think we showed much more of what we’re capable of," he said.
A welcome return to the scoresheet for Annabel Blanchard was another positive from Sunday's performance.
He said: "She’s been working hard for a long time and earned the chance. She’s raised the quality and stabilised her performances in training - and then she took that chance today."
When asked about the late goal conceded in the first half, Smerud was happy that it didn't seem to affect his team's second-half performance.
"It could’ve affected us really badly, but I think we managed to turn it around. We talked at half-time about what we could control.
"Having had a tough season, it’s typical in a way, but we kept going," he said.
With just one match remaining - a challenging away trip to Manchester City - the manager remained grounded but optimistic.
Smerud said: "We’ll make a new plan and go at it again. The underdog always has a chance if you work hard."
Above all, Smerud paid tribute to the club’s supporters.
He said: “The fans have been incredible. Rain, cold, no matter what, they’ve been there.
"It’s something special, and we never take that for granted.”
Tickets for Palace's final WSL game of the season are available and you can get them here!