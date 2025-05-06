Speaking after the final home match of the club’s debut Barclays Women’s Super League season, Smerud was reflective, but proud of his players’ efforts.

He said: "I'm really glad we got the late one and that we got a point, but I think we deserved more.

"We started the game well, controlled it, created chances - and couldn't score. Unfortunately, that's been the story of this team this year."

Smerud stressed the importance of bouncing back from last weekend's heavy defeat to West Ham.

"The main thing was to give a reaction from last week. We didn’t give the best account of ourselves then, but today I think we showed much more of what we’re capable of," he said.

A welcome return to the scoresheet for Annabel Blanchard was another positive from Sunday's performance.

He said: "She’s been working hard for a long time and earned the chance. She’s raised the quality and stabilised her performances in training - and then she took that chance today."