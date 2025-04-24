Facing a title-chasing Chelsea team packed with international quality, Palace started with determination – but saw their task grow steeper after a first-half penalty and a second goal soon after.

Smerud said: “I think the penalty was a big blow, we started to get frustrated and I think we were really in the game then.

"We had to ride out the early storm and then the penalty changes a lot. Then they got the second one quickly.”

Still, the Palace boss was adamant his side hadn’t been out of it – until the moment a red card left them down to ten.

“It’s gone when the red card comes, no one in that Palace team gave in. I’m really proud of seeing a team that fights with 10 against such a good Chelsea team.

"That’s what I want to see and that’s what I saw,” he said.