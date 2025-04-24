Leif Smerud was proud despite the result, after his Palace side fell to a 4-0 defeat away at Chelsea in the Barclays Women’s Super League on Wednesday night.
Facing a title-chasing Chelsea team packed with international quality, Palace started with determination – but saw their task grow steeper after a first-half penalty and a second goal soon after.
Smerud said: “I think the penalty was a big blow, we started to get frustrated and I think we were really in the game then.
"We had to ride out the early storm and then the penalty changes a lot. Then they got the second one quickly.”
Still, the Palace boss was adamant his side hadn’t been out of it – until the moment a red card left them down to ten.
“It’s gone when the red card comes, no one in that Palace team gave in. I’m really proud of seeing a team that fights with 10 against such a good Chelsea team.
"That’s what I want to see and that’s what I saw,” he said.
Speaking on the second half red card, Smerud said: “I haven’t seen it, but I think shoulder to shoulder – there were many fights in this game.
To get a red card and a free-kick on that one, okay, but then they have to give it on the other ones. I think there was a strange line today."
The result leaves Palace seven points from safety with just three matches to play, with a must-win clash against West Ham up next.
Despite the defeat, there was praise for centre-back Hayley Nolan.
Smerud said: “She showed physicality and a spirit to go into those fights. The way she performed today was really nice to see – credit to her for that.”
Fliss Gibbons, who announced her retirement at the end of the season last week, put in an excellent performance against Chelsea in March but hasn't played since, due to an injury sustained in that game.
Speaking on her potential return to the team before the end of the season, Smerud said: “She's been struggling with her foot so it remains to be seen, but if it was the last thing she did here against them last time, then it says a lot about her character.”
As for the fight to survive in the WSL, the manager remains realistic – but optimistic.
He said: “I think as a club Palace are committed to working for this. We were clear underdogs here. But I can build on a lot of what I saw today.
"No disrespect to West Ham, but it’s a different team than Chelsea – and I think we have a good chance in football. We’ll go there strong and with a clear spirit to win the game.”
Tickets are still available for Palace's last two home games of the season against West Ham and Leicester, and you can be a part of the action here!