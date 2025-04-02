Nine Palace players will be representing seven different countries in April, with key UEFA Women's Nations League games, 2025 UEFA Women’s U19 EURO qualifiers and important friendlies awaiting Palace's internationals.

New Zealand

Indiah-Paige Riley

Indiah-Paige Riley has a trip to Taiwan to look forward to, as the Football Ferns face Chinese Taipei in a friendly double header.

February saw Riley jet off to play Costa Rica in a similar friendly double-header arrangement where Palace's number 20 scored an outrageous goal in the first game.

Sat, 5th April (KO: TBD): Chinese Taipei v New Zealand (Friendly)

Tue, 8th April (KO: 11:30 BST): Chinese Taipei v New Zealand (Friendly)