Eight Palace players will be in action during the May/June international break, playing in vital UEFA Women's Nations League games and important friendlies.

Wales

Josie Green & Elise Hughes

Wales find themselves bottom of Group 4 in League A, and will need to avoid defeat in Denmark to have any chance of staying in the top tier of the Nations League.

With Wales set to make their historic debut at Euro 2025 in July, the upcoming matches against Denmark and Italy will offer manager Rhian Wilkinson a valuable opportunity to assess her squad ahead of the tournament.

Josie Green and Elise Hughes are a part of Wilkinson's squad as they first face Denmark in Odense before hosting Italy in Swansea on Tuesday.

Friday, 30th May (KO: 18:15 BST): Denmark v Wales (Nations League)

Tuesday, 3rd June (KO: 18:30 BST): Wales v Italy (Nations League)