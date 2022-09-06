The Eagles have won both their opening games and sit top of the table, with a push towards promotion very much on the agenda.

“The fact that we’ve got two clean sheets out of two, and six points out of six, at the start of the season is really positive for us,” Sharpe said. “If we can carry on, it’s only going to get better and better.

“The start of the season can be a difficult time. You can see it around the league: the big teams have dropped points and that’s obviously good for us.

“The fact that we’ve got so many new players and that we are playing football like we are at the minute – and how much we all get on – is absolutely brilliant.

“It’s credit to the new girls, and to the remaining girls for making everyone feel really welcome.”

Sharpe opened her account for the season against Coventry United in a comfortable three goal win, and hopes she can keep her form going against Southampton at Selhurst Park on Sunday, 18th September.

“We are all just really excited,” she said. “We have a couple of fans in the team and they’re obviously buzzing. To play at Selhurst Park: it’s such an amazing ground, the changing rooms are amazing and it really makes us feel like a part of the club.

“It is such a big event, and I hope we can get a big crowd down to watch us play and hopefully get the three points from Southampton. There’s going to be a buzz around the club at that time.

“With the women winning the Euros, there is a big buzz around women’s football at the minute. If we can get families down, kids are really enjoying watching football at the minute and that would be huge.

“The more fans we get, it’s better for us. It’s a better atmosphere so if we can get a big crowd down to that game it will be amazing.

“We can’t do it without the fans. Every time the fans are there we do well. If we have big backing it makes us play better.

“We just want everybody to come and watch us – even if you are not into women’s football, come and have a look and you will enjoy it!”

Grab your tickets to back the team here!