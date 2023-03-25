Through MatchWornShirt, fans can bid on the kits worn by or issued to every player in the squad on Sunday (26th March) as the Eagles host Blackburn Rovers on a celebratory day for the game at Hayes Lane.

Tickets for the fixture, which takes place at Bromley FC's Hayes Lane, remain available to purchase from just £5 (when booked in advance of matchday) for Season Ticket holders and Members.

The bidding for shirts, meanwhile, opens at 12:00 BST on Sunday (kick-off time) and closes at 14:00 on Sunday (2nd April).