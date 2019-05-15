McRoberts has been with the Ladies for almost four years and coaches with the Palace for Life Foundation.

A Northern Ireland international, McRoberts cited needing to concentrate on her family as the reason for her departure as she announced that she will be having a second child in September.

The defender said on Twitter: "So the season has come to an end and for me it's a bit different. It's been a tough first year in the Women's Championship but never the less an amazing experience and achievement.

"I started here in the SE Division 1 and we have worked our way up season by season. I am having a baby in September and I couldn't be happier. I just want to say a massive thank you to my manager Dean Davenport for supporting me from the start when I first signed at the club.

"Being a single mum isn't easy and this club as a whole have made it so easy for me to play the last four seasons. From my manager, coaching staff, the chairman, to my team mates over the years and our amazing FANS that have helped me: I will forever appreciate you all.

"I'm not saying you'll never see me in the famous Red&Blue again because everyone loves a come back, but for now I need to concentrate on family. I wish everyone at Palace all the best and I am sure you'll see me around supporting the girls. I love you all and thank you."

Palace Ladies chairman Richard Spokes said: "Everyone at Crystal Palace Ladies are absolutely thrilled at the announcement by Pam McRoberts of her pregnancy. As part of the wider Crystal Palace family, we are sure there'll be no shortage of well wishes and support for one of our longest serving players."

Everyone at the club would like to wish Pam all the best for the future and will welcome her back fondly in any visits to Hayes Lane or Selhurst Park.