Excellent goals from Ashleigh Weerden and Mille Gejl, as well as a first clean sheet of the season mean there are plenty of players to choose from after a successful afternoon at the VBS Community Stadium.

This victory means Palace will move up to 3rd in Group E, with it all to play for on the final game of the group stage on the 11th December.

Results from this poll will be revealed tomorrow.

You can vote in the Player of the Match poll below!