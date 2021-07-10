Barton joined the Eagles from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2021 and helped the club secure a seventh-place finish.

Reacting to the signing, manager Dean Davenport said: “It’s been a very busy summer in terms of moving the club forward and the recruitment of playing and non-playing staff.

"We felt it was essential that to move forward on the pitch we had to retain a strong core of players from last season’s squad along with strengthening through new recruitment. The recruitment has gone really well, and as a club we are pleased with that side of things.

"One player that we managed to keep was last season’s loanee Kirsty Barton. Kirsty has now signed a permanent contract which is fantastic news, and she is one I know will help us on and off the pitch to move us in the right direction.”

Palace Women have also shared their retained list for the 21/22 season, with the below players remaining part of the squad for the campaign: