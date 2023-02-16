Anna Filbey and Elise Hughes were part of the Wales squad who broke down a stubborn Philippines side to win their 2023 Pinatar Cup opener by one goal to nil.

Kayleigh Green’s winning penalty kick for Wales arrived in first-half injury time, with manager Gemma Grainger later introducing Hughes from the bench for the closing five minutes – the Palace forward’s 12th cap for her country.

Whilst club teammate Filbey remained an unused substitute, both Palace players will have plenty of opportunities to garner more minutes in the week ahead: Wales face Iceland (February 18th, 19:30 GMT) and Scotland (February 21st, 14:00).

That Scotland side could also include Palace midfielder Chloe Arthur, who as an unused substitute in her nation’s 2-0 defeat to tournament favourites Iceland. Further matches against the Philippines (February 18th, 14:00) and Wales await.