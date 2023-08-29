Laura Kaminski’s Eagles will face three fellow Women’s Championship teams in Group C of the southern section of the draw: Lewes Women, Watford Women and London City Lionesses.

Palace will begin their 23/24 League Cup campaign away at Lewes on Wednesday, 11th October at the Dripping Pan (kick-off 19:30 BST).

They will then host Watford Women at the VBS Community Stadium on Wednesday, 22nd November, with a 19:15 GMT kick-off scheduled.

This match is included in the purchase of 23/24 Palace Women’s Season tickets. Supporters should note, however, that League Cup knockout matches and FA Cup ties are not covered by 23/24 Season Tickets.

The Eagles’ final match will see them take on London City Lionesses at Princes Park Stadium in Dartford on Wednesday, 24th January 2024, starting at 19:00 GMT.

Ticketing details will be released in due course across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and Palace Women's social media channels.

The Continental Tyres League Cup begins with a regional group-stage split, as all 24 teams from the Women's Super League and Championship contest the competition. Only the top-placed team in each group is guaranteed to advance to the knockout stages.

Last season, Selhurst Park played host to the Final of the competition, which saw Arsenal defeat Chelsea in front of a competition record crowd (19,010) in SE25.

Match Details

Lewes Women v Palace Women

Wednesday, 11th October

19:30 BST

The Dripping Pan

Palace Women v Watford Women

Wednesday, 22nd November

19:15 GMT

VBS Community Stadium

London City Lionesses v Palace Women