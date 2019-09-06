Rutherford arrives on a loan deal from Super League side Bristol City, with the striker arriving with international pedigree having represented England U19s eight times, scoring twice in the process.

The forward spent her youth career with the Millwall Lionesses before breaking through into the first-team with the London club, which saw Rutherford named the club's Young Player of the Year.

Hurley arrives in south London from fellow Championship outfit Aston Villa, a side that Dean Davenport's team welcome to Hayes Lane on September 15th for a league clash.

The midfielder spent three seasons with the Villans and prior to that was with another side that the Eagles' will face in the league this season, London Bees, for the same length of time.

The two new additions could make their debuts on Sunday with Davenport's side heading to Lewes for their second away game of the season, having drawn with Coventry United at home and narrowly losing away to league leaders Durham in injury time.