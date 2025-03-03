The match at the Joie Stadium will kick off at 12:30 BST, alongside all other final-day fixtures in the WSL.
Broadcast picks for the Barclays Women’s Super League across broadcast rights holders Sky Sports and BBC will be confirmed in due course.
The date and time are now set for Crystal Palace's final game of the 2024/25 Barclays Women’s Super League season: a tough away trip to Manchester City on Saturday, 10 May 2025.
