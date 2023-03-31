The match, which takes place at Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground in the North-East, will be streamed LIVE and free to fans via the FA Player.

Alternatively, supporters planning to attend can purchase tickets via the Sunderland website.

The match follows hot-on-the-heels of Palace’s previous outing – a hard-fought 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at Hayes Lane during Women’s Football Weekend, settled by a Molly Sharpe strike.

A brilliant day out was had by all as the Eagles’ record attendance at Hayes Lane was surpassed – and it is hoped that many will return for Palace’s final two home fixtures of the season, against Birmingham City (on Sunday, 16th April, 14:00 BST kick-off) and Lewes (Sunday, 23rd April, 12:00).

Tickets for both those fixtures can be purchased here.

Prices start from just £5* for Season Ticket holders and Members (when purchased in advance of matchday), and Under-16s as usual go free, making for the ideal family day out.