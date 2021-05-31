The club parted company with these players at the end of the 2020/21 season, in which Palace enjoyed landmark success thanks in part to their efforts.

The players are: Ffion Morgan, Emma Gibbon, Amber Gaylor, Amy Taylor, Georgia Clifford, Leeta Rutherford, Ashleigh Goddard, Ashlee Hincks and Andria Georgiou.

The club is grateful to Ffion, Emma, Amber, Amy, Georgia, Leeta, Ashleigh, Ashlee and Andria for their time here and know they will be warmly welcomed whenever visiting Hayes Lane in future.

Image: Stephen Flynn.