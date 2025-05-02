The match will take place at Meadowbank Football Ground in Dorking, with kick-off scheduled for 11:00 BST. After a strong run in the competition, the young Eagles are aiming to lift the trophy once again and finish their season on a high.

Having won the cup last year, Palace U14s enter the final as defending champions—and they’ll be hoping for another standout performance against tough opposition in Dorking Wanderers.

Fans are encouraged to come along and support the next generation of Palace talent on what promises to be a fantastic day of youth football.

Ticket information

Adult tickets: £6.00

Youth/Concession (Aged 14 years and below)/student: £3.00

You can find further event details and updates on the Surrey FA Twitter or by visiting their official website.

Let’s get behind the girls and cheer them on to cup glory once again! 💪🔴🔵