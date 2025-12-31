30th March, 2025 - Record crowd in Sutton

Our March clash against Arsenal was a record-breaker, drawing the largest-ever crowd for a Palace Women's game at Sutton.

The previous record stood at 1773, set against Manchester United in December 2024 - but 2885 fans turned up to see the Eagles take on Arsenal.

It was always going to be a challenge against a team that would end up winning the UEFA Women's Champions League that season, but the Palace support was deafening in South London.

Complete with a photobooth, face-painting, an ice-cream van and a half-time raffle; it proved to be a really special day in Sutton.

Check out the gallery below to see some of the best photos from the day.