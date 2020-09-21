Women in Football are also delighted to announce two significant additions to the board with Kelly Simmons MBE and Paul Barber joining as Directors.

Both Kelly, Women’s Professional Game Director at The FA, and Paul, Chief Executive and Deputy Chairman at Brighton & Hove Albion FC, boast outstanding football CVs.

Chloe Morgan, lawyer and goalkeeper for Crystal Palace, and Jade Morgan, General Manager at Leicester City Football Club – Women, are also joining the board as joint recipients of the Vikki Orvice Director Development Scheme, set up in memory of Women in Football founder member Vikki, who was a trailblazer for women working in the game.

Ebru Köksal, chair of Women in Football, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Kelly and Paul to the Women in Football Board. They will both bring their own tremendous scope of experience and expertise and will help us drive forward and execute our vision.

"As an organisation Women in Football is more relevant today than ever. Our membership has grown to a record high 4,150 and we are offering more opportunities in spite of the challenges of COVID-19.

"Our focus remains on supporting our members, while creating a pathway of opportunities for those who strive to flourish in football. As an organisation we want to keep moving, keep developing and keep on the front foot. The addition of Kelly and Paul will enhance those key objectives. We very much look forward to working with them both."

Both Kelly and Paul are looking forward to taking their place on the board.

Kelly said: “I am a great admirer of the work of Women in Football in promoting, developing and championing women in the industry. I’m really thrilled to be joining the board and supporting the cause in any way I can.”

Paul added: “I am delighted to be invited to join the board of Women in Football. I have seen first hand the work they do to promote women across all levels and different professionals within professional and grass roots football.

“My main motivation for accepting the appointment was helping to increase the profile of women’s game in general, and women working in all areas of the game.

“This supports Brighton & Hove Albion’s equality policy, and our aims and objectives in this area. On a personal note, I have two daughters working in professional football, with aspirations to build their own careers in our industry.”

Speaking about Chloe and Jade, who will take up their role on the Vikki Orvice Memorial Directorship Scheme, Women in Football CEO Jane Purdon added, "Such was the high quality of applicants we are delighted to offer both Chloe and Jade the opportunity to develop the skills necessary to seek a board position by working closely with our board for one year.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Poonam Majithia, the inaugural recipient of the Directorship Scheme. Poonam’s input was as valuable for us as we hope the learning experience was for her."

All four new board members will join our current directors, Prof. Sue Bridgewater, Ben Carter, Monique Choudhury, Liz Ellen, Hala Ousta, Lungi Macebo, Lisa Parfitt, Jo Tongue, and Chair, Ebru Köksal, with immediate effect.