We've been placed in Group D and will face London City Lionesses, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City.

This marks the start of our first domestic trophy challenge of the season.

Key Dates for the Subway Women’s League Cup:

Group Stage Matches: Wednesday, September 24th, 2025: Crystal Palace vs London City Lionesses (KO: 19:30 BST, VBS Community Stadium) Sunday, October 19th, 2025: Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town (KO: 14:00 BST, VBS Community Stadium) Sunday, November 23rd, 2025: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace (KO: 15:00 BST, venue: TBC)



Following the completion of the group stages, the first placed team from each group will progress to the quarter-finals which will be held on from the 20th - 21st December, before the semi-finals which will take place from January 21st - 22nd, 2026.

The final itself will be contested on either March 15th or March 16th, 2026, with details including the date, kick-off time and venue to be confirmed.

Quarter-Finals: December 20th - 21st, 2025

Semi-Finals: January 21st - 22nd, 2026

Final: March 15th - 16th, 2026

Ticketing details for these fixtures will be announced in due course.

All fixtures are subject to change. Season Tickets are valid for WSL2 home fixtures only.