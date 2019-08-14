Laudat has played for Tottenham Hotspur, where she spent two and a half seasons with the club. Prior to this the forward played for the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, California. During her time at the university she was awarded MVP, along with captaining the team in her senior year.

Manager Dean Davenport has had a busy summer with nine players being released and a similar number of new signings coming in. Upon the signing of Laudat, Davenport said: "We are delighted that Rea has decided to join us just in time for our first game.

"The team are itching to get going and introduce our new signings on the pitch. Furthermore, there may well be one more surprise yet to come!"

You can see how Davenport's new recruits get on this Sunday when they take on Coventry United at the home of Bromley FC. Click here for further ticket information.