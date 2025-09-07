Summary:
- Summer signings Napier, Howat, Watson and Vanhaevermaet all start at The Valley, as Palace kick off their BWSL2 campaign
- 13: The ball falls kindly for Vanhaevermaet in the box, but the midfielder can't get a good connection on the ball
- 21: A scramble in the box presents a good chance for debutant Thestrup, but Palace are able to clear
- 33: A deflected strike from Watson almost gives Palace the lead, but Whitehouse gets down very quickly to turn the ball behind
- 36: Larkin manages to dribble past several Charlton midfielders and release the ball to Howat, but her shot is just over the bar
- 42: Weerden hits a dipping effort from outside the box, but it is palmed away by Whitehouse
- 44: Great chance lands at Hutton's feet, but she blazes her effort over the bar
- HT: Charlton 0 - 0 Palace
- 53: Thestrup's looping header is tipped on to the bar by Yañez, and Green manages the smash the rebound away
- 55: GOAL - A poor first touch from Yañez is punished and Bissell is on hand to put Charlton into the lead
- 69: Charlton should double their advantage, but Fitzgerald makes a mess of her finish after being put clean through
- 81: Howat is put through by Weerden and her effort stings the gloves of the Charlton goalkeeper
- 86: Sharpe manages to get her head to a floated delivery from the right-side, but Charlton are able to clear
- 89: RED CARD - Bradley is dismissed with a second yellow card for time-wasting
- FT: Charlton 1 - 0 Palace