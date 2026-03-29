Crystal Palace Women triumphed in the Selhurst Showdown, as goals from Hayley Ladd, Kirsty Howat and Abbie Larkin sealed a stunning 3-2 win against the league leaders.

It wasn't all smooth sailing though, as the visitors took the lead on the 39th minute - courtesy of Amalie Thestrup.

A dangerous corner was floated to the backpost and headed back across goal, to where Thestrup was waiting to poke home.

It was an opener against the run of play, as Palace had started the stronger in South London.