Summary:
Kirsty Howat replaces Elise Hughes from the draw at Newcastle.
- 08: Yañez is off her line but recovers superbly to prevent Charlton from scoring
- 26: Larkin beats her defender and chips in a great ball, but Whitehouse does well to catch it
- 29: Lovely interplay almost has Howat through on goal, but the Charlton defender recovers well
- 37: Hutton blazes her effort over the bar
- 39: GOAL - Thestrup gets on the end of a flick on from a corner
- 45+2: GOAL - Ladd levels it with a lovely effort from outside the box
- HT: Palace 1 - 1 Charlton
- 49: Cato weaves wonderfully through the Charlton defence, but Newsham manages to block her effort
- 55: GOAL - Howat nods Palace ahead after Sharpe's header across goal
- 60: Larkin rattles the crossbar from outside the box
- 76: GOAL - Larkin makes it three with a fantastic header
- 80: GOAL - Bissell scores from the spot
- 82: Hughes heads just wide from a brilliant Weerden cross
- FT: Palace 3 - 2 Charlton