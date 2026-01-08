The Eagles were leading 1-0 at the VBS Community Stadium, but they came close to being pegged back on the 62nd minute.

Veatriki Sarri took aim from outside the box and unleashed a fierce effort destined for the roof of the net.

Thankfully for Palace, Yañez was there to deny her - acrobatically tipping the ball onto the crossbar and away from danger.

It was the most spectacular save on a day where nothing could get past the Palace 'keeper, with Yañez keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory over the Blues.

You can vote for Yañez's save for Save of the Month by clicking the button below!

Voting is now open and closes on Tuesday, 13th January at 10am GMT, so make sure you cast your vote before it is too late.