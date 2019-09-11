The weekend falls during the men’s international break. Therefore, Eagles missing the Selhurst Park buzz that weekend can get their red and blue stripes of south London fix by heading down to Hayes Lane, the home of Bromley FC, where Palace’s women’s side will be welcoming the London City Lionesses on Sunday 17th November for a 2pm kick-off.

With an exciting transfer window over the summer for Dean Davenport’s side several new faces have been added to the side, including the recent loan signing of England U19 international, Ella Rutherford, from Women’s Super League outfit, Bristol City.

General Manager for the club, Paula Johnson, welcomed the initiative from the FA and is looking forward to welcoming as many new faces for the Eagles’ home game that weekend: “The players love it when they have new fans come in. We see people come through the gates and because we play at Bromley’s home ground - which is quite an impressive venue - the kids’ little faces as it opens up in front of them and then they realise just how close they are to the pitch.

“Both teams come into the bar post-match, have their meal, interact with the fans, take photos and speak to supporters. It’s a real community and I’m hopeful we can attract some lifelong fans.”

Stay tuned to the club’s social media channels and website for further details on ticket information.