The home match (14th November, 14:00) sees the Eagles try to build on a solid start to the season, with Dean Davenport’s side having collected 12 points from eight games.

The clash with Charlton is set to be a fantastic afternoon, with the south London rivalry as fierce in the women’s game as it is in the men’s.

Hayes Lane hosts a lively and family friendly atmosphere for every match, and has a real buzz to it, especially when Palace fans turn up in numbers. And at the Charlton game there will be additional entertainment pre-match!

Young supporters will be able to interact with the players after the game, so trips to support Palace Women are perfect days out for the family. Better still, under-16s go FREE!