You can also watch the match LIVE and for free on The FA Player (14:00 GMT kick-off).

Palace head coach Kaminski rotates her full-backs with Polly Doran and Lia Cataldo replaced at right- and left-back by Kirsten Reilly and Fliss Gibbons respectively.

In midfield, Shauna Guyatt drops to the bench with Lexi Potter – who scored her first professional goal in last weekend's 3-2 win over Lewes, and who makes her first senior start – introduced in her place.

On the right wing, Paige Bailey-Gayle moves to the bench, with Araya Dennis starting against the Saints at Selhurst Park.

In her third season as a Palace player, captain Aimee Everett will lead her side out at Selhurst Park for the very first time in front of an expected record crowd – with over 4,000 seats sold – in SE25.

She is likely to start at centre-back, protecting goalkeeper Demi Lambourne alongside Reilly, fellow centre-back Hayley Nolan and Gibbons.

Potter and Shanade Hopcroft are likely to play ahead of Chloe Arthur in a midfield trio, with Dennis and Molly Sharpe on the wings supporting Championship top scorer Elise Hughes up front.

The match sees third face fourth in the Championship table, with Palace and Southampton the top and second-top scorers in the division this season.

The family day out at Selhurst Park also sees games, giveaways and plenty of other entertainment to mark what should be a spectacular occasion.

Palace: Lambourne (GK), Reilly, Everett, Nolan, Gibbons, Arthur, Hopcroft, Potter, Dennis, Sharpe, Hughes

Subs: Negri (GK), Johnson, Cataldo, Filbey, Sibley, Guyatt, Bailey-Gayle