London Bees 1-4 Palace Women - WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FOR FREE

Palace secured a comprehensive away victory against London Bees, with Eagles dominating play at the Hive and fully-deserving of their four goals to mark an impressive first win to their Championship season.

Highlights can be found here, with two excellent free-kicks crowning an excellent afternoon in front of goal for Davenport's side.

Lewes 1-2 Palace Women - WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FOR FREE

Bianca Baptiste's fine start to the season continued, with the striker coming off the bench to turn the game on its head, with her fourth and fifth goals of the season getting the side's Conti Cup campaign off to a flyer.

Durham 2-0 Palace Women - WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FOR FREE

Three games in eight days was always going to be a big ask for the Eagles, with Durham preventing Palace from scoring for the first time this season. However, the south Londoners had their chances, with Baptiste going close and a well-worked free-kick routine between Siobhan Wilson and Coral Jade-Haines nearly ending up in the back of the net. You can watch how the action unfolded, for free, here.