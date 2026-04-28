Palace hosted Sunderland on the final day of the 2023/24 season as champions-elect.

The title was virtually guaranteed, as it would have taken a remarkable three-point and 22-goal swing in Charlton's favour to overtake the Eagles.

A record 6,796 fans purchased tickets for the final-day fixture, as the Palace faithful got the party started in SE25.

The Eagles have the opportunity to make history once again on Saturday, as three points against Portsmouth will see them automatically promoted, and potentially league champions should other results go their way.

Click the button below to get your tickets and ensure you don't miss out on another historical day for Palace Women!