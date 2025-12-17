Jo Potter's side continued their red hot form, as they scored three at Ashton Gate to claim a priceless win in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

There were three different goalscorers, and dominant performances in midfield and defence.

Palace took the lead on 24 minutes through Elise Hughes before being pegged back by a penalty just before half-time.

Kirsty Howat restored our advantage minutes after the restart before Bristol equalised again.

This was before Shae Yañez's superb pass found substitute Abbie Larkin, who scored the winner on 74 minutes and cemented yet another terrific Palace performance.

