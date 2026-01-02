Palace kicked off December with one of the best results of the season so far - a 3-0 defeat of high-flying Birmingham City at the VBS Community Stadium.

Goals from Molly-Mae Sharpe, Annabel Blanchard and Shanade Hopcroft secured an important three points against one of the best teams in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

The Eagles then faced a very different test - an away trip to Lewes in the third-round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup.

Jo Potter's side managed to get a 1-0 win in East Sussex courtesy of a fine first-half header from My Cato.

The final league match of the year took place at Ashton Gate, home of Bristol City - where goals from Elise Hughes, Kirsty Howat and Abbie Larkin saw the Eagles win 3-2.

Palace's final game of 2026 was a Subway Women's League Cup quarter-final against Arsenal, where the team narrowly lost 2-0 in what was a very even game in South London.

You can now vote for your TEN Player of the Month for December in the poll below!