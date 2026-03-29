The Eagles put three past the league's best defence, with Hayley Ladd, Kirsty Howat, and Abbie Larkin all scoring at Selhurst Park.

Palace went behind to a first-half Amalie Thestrup goal before Ladd levelled things with a stunner from outside the box.

Howat put Palace ahead just after the break, before Larkin made it three with a powerful header.

Emma Bissell's penalty made it a nervy final few minutes, but Palace held on to secure a massive three points in SE25.

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