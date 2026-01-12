Ladd's late winner earned Jo Potter's side a fourth consecutive victory in the league, as they now sit just three points off of a play-off spot.

In a game where defences were on top, it took a moment of pure quality from Palace's new midfielder to break the deadlock.

With Kirsty Howat fouled on the edge of the box, Ladd stepped up and curled her free-kick into the top corner on 86 minutes.

Palace stood firm and held on to claim all three points in South Yorkshire.

