Palace Women made a positive start to February with a hard-fought 1-1 draw away at high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite an unfortunate early own-goal, Palace rallied and My Cato managed to grab a late equaliser on the south coast.

A historic day at the VBS Community stadium followed on the 9th February, as Palace beat Newcastle United 2-0 to reach a first-ever quarter-final in the Adobe Women's FA Cup.

Mille Gejl managed to score a wonderful equaliser against Manchester United on 16th February, before the home side rallied to win 3-1 in the final game before the international break.

