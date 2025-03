January loan signing Aniek Nouwen was handed her first start for Palace, and managed to score on her debut with a powerful header in the first half.

Ashleigh Weerden bagged Palace's second of the day, with a powerful finish from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.

Katie Stengel capped off Palace's 3-1 win with a cool finish under pressure in the dying moments of the game.

Vote now in the poll below!