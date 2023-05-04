Palace have nominees in three categories across the board, with fan favourite Fran Kitching leading the way as a nominee for Goalkeeper of the Season.

Promising 18-year-old midfielder Shauna Guyatt is up for Rising Star of the Season, while Lizzie Waldie is nominated for Unsung Hero of the Season.

It comes off the back of another impressive campaign, as 15 new signings joined the club and led the side to a second consecutive top-five finish – with a push for promotion to the Women’s Super League to come.

On her side is a platform dedicated to celebrating women’s football across the country, from the WSL to the Championship to the Lionesses and beyond.

You can support the girls by voting HERE.