After picking up a point against Everton last week, head coach Laura Kaminski has her sights set on picking up three more against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Here are the ways you can follow the action this Sunday!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (17th November) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at Villa Park and will be broadcast live on the WSL YouTube channel in the UK (embedded above).

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.