The clock registered 90+4 when Rovers' Natasha Fenton's deep cross caught the wind and looped in over Chloe Morgan's outstretched arms. Another bitter pill to swallow for Dean Davenport's side with Charlton Athletic also scoring late in their season-opener to turn a victory into a draw for the Eagles.

The signs are positive overall, though, with Bianca Baptiste and Cherelle Khassal both scoring against Rovers for their second strikes of the season, to continue the excellent understanding they have developed so far in this campaign.

You can now watch all five goals for Sunday's game for free below - Baptiste's solo run and finish easily the pick of the bunch.