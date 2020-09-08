The Eagles got off to a less than ideal start when Jessica King fired into an empty net on eight minutes. However, Dean Davenport's side were level two minutes later when Bianca Baptiste expertly headed home an equally impressive cross from Siobhan Wilson.

Palace dominated for then on, and Cherelle Khassal's well-taken solo run and finish just after the 30-minute mark was no more than the impressive Eagles deserved.

Therefore, when Shauna Vassell equalised two minutes from the end, it was a bitter pill to swallow.

You can now watch all four goals below!