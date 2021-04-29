The game, which kicks-off at 14:00 BST, sees the Eagles strive to repeat their success against Lewes last December, when the south Londoners ran-out 2-0 victors on the south coast.

They will be hoping to end their efforts in the Women’s Championship with a bang before a Women’s FA Cup game against Arsenal on May 16th.

Should Palace overcome Lewes, they will sit on 20 points from 20 games – a significant points-per-game improvement on the curtailed 2019/20 campaign.

To watch this clash live, supporters simply have to head over to the club’s official YouTube channel shortly before the 14:00 kick-off.

Please note, as Crystal Palace joins English football’s boycott of social media from 3pm BST on Friday 29th April, we will also be turning off comments for this live broadcast and supporters will not receive updates on this game across Twitter, Facebook or Instagram from the first-team or women’s accounts.

