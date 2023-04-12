With the Palace winger later replaced, an eventual 2-0 win rounded off a productive period for the Reggae Girlz, who face France, Brazil and Panama in the World Cup group stages this summer.

Elsewhere in international action were Palace duo Anna Filbey and Elise Hughes, named in Wales Women’s squad for a pair of friendlies against Northern Ireland and Portugal.

It was in the former – at the Cardiff City Stadium – that Hughes featured as a substitute midway through the second-half, with Wales already four goals to the good by that stage.

Gemma Grainger's side were playing on home soil for the first time since narrowly missing out on the World Cup themselves, and eventually emerged 4-1 winners.

A tougher test awaited against World Cup-bound Portugal the following week, but neither Palace player featured from the bench in an eventual 1-1 draw at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes.