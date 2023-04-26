Moore joins Palace’s expanding Safeguarding department following 22 years working in public service, 17 of which were spent looking after the welfare of young children and adults.

She joins the established Safeguarding team at Palace, led by Cassi Wright, Head of Safeguarding, to help provide a safe, positive and enjoyable environment for all involved with Crystal Palace Football Club.

The Safeguarding team work closely with players and staff at all levels to protect individuals, listen and respond to their needs, and to ensure safeguarding is embedded throughout the club.

Moore said: “I’m very excited to get started. It’s really nice to be able to come in and work with an established group of players, and support them improving both on and off the field.

“The profile of women in sport is growing massively, especially in football with the success of the Lionesses. Having a dedicated Safeguarding Officer at Palace to support the women is brilliant.”

Everybody at Crystal Palace would like to welcome Naomi and wish her all the best for her time with the club.

Crystal Palace’s final game of the 22/23 Women’s Championship season is away to Charlton Athletic this Sunday (30th April), kicking off at 14:00 BST.

Tickets for the game at the Valley are available via the Charlton website.