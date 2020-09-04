The Eagles start with a local derby, taking on Charlton Athletic on Sunday, 6th September and end against Lewes Women on Sunday, 2nd May 2021.
Palace will be hoping to build on their eighth-place finish last season, and a whole host of new signings will help them ensure this.
Check out every fixture for 2020/21 below, and sync them direct to your personal calendar by clicking here!
Please note, unless stated otherwise, kick-off will be 14:00 UK time and every game is subject to change.
Crystal Palace Women 2020/21 fixtures
September
Sunday, 6th: Charlton Athletic (A)
7pm, Saturday, 12th: London City Lionesses (H)
Sunday, 27th: Blackburn Rovers (H)
October
Sunday, 4th: London Bees (A)
Sunday, 11th: Durham (A)
Sunday, 18th: Leicester City (H)
November
Sunday, 1st: Sheffield United (A)
Sunday, 8th: Coventry United (H)
December
Sunday, 6th: Liverpool (A)
Sunday, 13th: Lewes (A)
Sunday, 20th: Charlton Athletic (H)
January
Sunday, 10th: London City Lionesses (A)
Sunday, 17th: Durham (H)
Sunday, 24th: Leicester City (A)
February
Sunday, 7th: Blackburn Rovers (A)
Sunday, 14th: London Bees (H)
March
Sunday, 7th: Liverpool (H)
April
Sunday, 4th: Sheffield United (H)
Sunday, 25th: Coventry United (A)
May
Sunday, 2nd: Lewes (H)
READ NEXT: Meet lawyer, goalkeeper, coach and ambassador signing, Chloe Morgan