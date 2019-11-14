Almost 300 local youngsters are being given free tickets to the match and six coaches generously donated by Abbey Travel are transporting the students from Selhurst Park to Hayes Lane in a bid to inspire the next generation of women's football fans and offer young south Londoners the chance to watch football - a chance they may not usually have.

The aims of inviting the local schoolchildren to watch Palace is also to encourage a healthy lifestyle inspired by sportspeople entrenched in the south London community.

The schools are:

Julian Primary, Streatham and Norwood.

The Robert Fitzroy Academy, Croydon.

Gilbert Scott Primary, Croydon.

Muschamp Primary, Carshalton.

Greenvale Primary, Croydon.

