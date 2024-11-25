Goals from Ashleigh Weerden and Mille Gejl sealed an impressive win for Palace in the WSL Cup, with it now all to play for against Spurs in the final game of the group stage on the 11th December.

Speaking to Palace TV after the game, Kaminski said: "Scoring early for us in the first half was positive.

“Behind the scenes, we’ve been trying to hold on to stuff a little bit better, so asking the players to hold on and make sure we didn’t concede towards the end of the game was key.

"We’ve been working really hard in-house on that, and I thought the players did it well today.”