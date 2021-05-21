Palace Audio enables fans all over the world to listen to live audio commentary of every Palace game via the club’s official app and website, for as little as £1 per game.

Fans can buy a Season Pass for £38, a Monthly Pass (which auto-renews) at £4.49 per month, or a 24-Hour Pass (for a single matchday) for £1.49.

To purchase, you must first register for a free Palace account and then log-in. Then head to Palace Audio, choose your subscription and pay.

It is not currently possible to purchase directly from the app.

Members' free access to Palace Audio

For each home Premier League game, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can listen to live commentary through Palace Audio.

Members can set up their Palace Audio access for the season by following these steps:

Log-in to your Membership account Click your name in the top right and select ‘Personal Details’ Under ‘My Profile’ you’ll see ‘Palace Audio Unique Code’ – copy this code Click this link in the same browser Enter the code, redeem and listen to all CPFC home league games If you are having difficulty purchasing or accessing the service, please email: palacetvsupport@streamamg.com

Listen Live

Once a subscription is purchased, fans can listen live via desktop or on the club app through the Palace TV section. If you are in the app simply click 'Palace TV' > 'Live'.

App users will be able to enjoy the commentary and use their phone as normal with the commentary running in the background. Please ensure you are using the very latest version of the club app for this functionality (updates are issued regularly via the App Store and Google Play Store).

Please note, the audio commentary service begins a few minutes before kick-off on matchdays, and is provided by BBC Radio London - so is perfect for those supporters who cannot access this station where they live.

If you are having difficulty purchasing or accessing the service, please email: palacetvsupport@streamamg.com.