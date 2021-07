Crystal Palace 1-0 West Brom | Match Action

Crystal Palace came out on top of a well-fought first-half to defeat West Bromwich Albion through Luka Milivojevic's penalty at Selhurst Park. Having earned the lead in a tight opening 45, the Eagles then showcased their structure from front to back to secure three points before a lengthy break from league football. Watch the 2 minute match action here.