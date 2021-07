Gary Cahill | Player of the Month February

Gary Cahill has been named Crystal Palace fans' W88 Player of the Month for February, scooping the accolade with over 45% of votes. Cahill played all 90 minutes in every February match bar Burnley, keeping a clean sheet against Fulham and putting his body on the line to ensure the Eagles could defeat Brighton & Hove Albion in the game's dying seconds.